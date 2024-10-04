How you can help Helene victims locally

BALTIMORE — The devastation of Hurricane Helene may be hundreds of miles away, but you can help provide relief through local agencies and businesses who are stepping up to give support.

The Charmery ice-cream shop said 10 percent of the proceeds from its new "Roman Candle" ice-cream flavor will go toward the nonprofit Beloved Asheville, which is doing relief work in North Carolina.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has created a Hurricane Relief Fund, which has already collected more than $40,000.

The funding will be distributed through Catholic Charities USA.

People can contribute to that fundat this website.

A family in Harford County has stepped up to coordinate a major effort to get supplies down south.

The group Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Baltimore is accepting donations through this upcoming week in Finksburg.

They say they're accepting canned goods and other needed supplies.

Gourmet Girls of Pikesville and CoastTec in Eldersburg are also sites where donations can be dropped off for the Eale Transfer delivery.

BoxDrop Mattress & Furniture, in Windsor Mill, said a portion of its proceeds this Saturday will go toward its initative to send mattresses to affected areas.

Red Emma's Bookstore in Baltimore is taking donations this week at its Greenmount Avenue location.

Metanoia Church in Ellicott City is having a yard sale this Saturday, with all proceeds going to hurricane relief.

J.O. Spice of Halethorpe is accepting supplies to be delivered to Asheville.

Anyone who donates will get 10 percent off their retail order, and J.O. Spice will match the donation, with the money going to Operation Airdrop.

New Line Electric is collecting donations at their Westminster locations, to take to North Carolina next week.

They're taking donations through Oct. 10.

RELATED | Marylanders helping in the aftermath of Helene

RELATED | Baltimore workers, volunteers responding to Hurricane Helene

