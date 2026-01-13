Maryland recovers $2.6 million for consumers fighting denied health insurance claims

BALTIMORE — Health insurance claim denials happen every day, but most are never challenged. According to Maryland's Attorney General, only about 10% of denied claims are appealed, even though more than half are overturned when someone fights back.

"The emergency department was considered in network the psychiatric unit was not. Let me say that again, same hospital, two different floors and a surprise bill of more than $23,000," said Attorney General Anthony Brown.

This is just one example of what some people in Maryland have had to face while seeking medical care. Too often, health insurance companies are denying claims which should be covered.

The Health Education and Advocacy Unit within the Attorney General's office was created to help solve this problem.

"We help Marylanders navigate what can be a very frustrating and confusing healthcare system so that they can get the coverage that they are already paying for," says Brown.

In 2025, the HEAU closed over 2,000 consumer complaints.

"Saving or recovering nearly $2.6 million for consumers in one year including more than $1.6 million in appeals and grievances cases is a significant win for the people of our state," says Marie Grant, Insurance commissioner with the Maryland Insurance Administration.

Bill Schneider is one of those success stories. He was in a car accident and had a bad back surgery, so he needed another.

"I had two neurosurgeons, pain management doctor and a doctor of physical therapy all telling me this is what you need so I agreed to have the surgery and the insurance company denied it," Schneider said.

After many attempts at appealing and still getting denied from his insurance company, Schneider reached out to the Attorney General's office.

The state intervened and ordered the insurance company to pay for the surgery.

"Contact the attorney general's office they helped me. I thank God for them literally they were a godsend. Wonderful what a blessing they have been and the surgeries made a major difference," Schneider said.

Schneider's story is why HEAU is encouraging more Marylanders to challenge insurance claims that are denied.

"When consumers challenge carrier adverse decisions more than half are corrected sometimes such as in the home health category all of them are corrected," says Kim Cammarata, Health Education and Advocacy Unit Director.

This year, the Health Education and Advocacy Unit is hoping more Marylanders take action towards saving money on medical costs and fight back against denied claims which should be covered.

If you would like to file a complaint you can call the Health Education and Advocacy Unit Hotline:

Hot line: (410)528-1840

Spanish line: (410)230-1712

Email: heau@oag.state.md.us

File a Complaint Online

