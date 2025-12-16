Maryland reaches multi-million dollar settlement with Kia & Hyundai over rash of thefts

BALTIMORE — Back in May of 2023 we reported on the rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts throughout the nation.

Both car companies failed to equip several of their models with standard immobilization technology, essentially making them easier to steal.

By the midway point of 2023 there were more than 575 Kias and Hyundais stolen in Baltimore alone, which contributed to a 95 percent spike in car thefts.

This led to a slew of lawsuits being filed against the car manufacturers.

One of them saw 34 states, including Maryland sue.

On Tuesday Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced a settlement.

Under the agreement, Hyundai and Kia will offer free hardware fixes for all affected vehicles that could help deter future thefts.

Specifically, the companies agreed to issue free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners or lessees of impacted models.

Hyundai and Kia also vowed to equip all future vehicles sold in the United States with standardized engine immobilizers.

As for the financial aspect of the settlement, the companies settled on $9 million.

Half will go towards consumers whose cars were victimized, while the rest will be paid out to states covering investigative costs.

“Marylanders’ cars were stolen because Hyundai and Kia failed to install industry-standard anti-theft technology,” said Brown. “This settlement should prevent these thefts from continuing and provides additional relief to consumers victimized by these companies’ actions.”

Those whose car was stolen could be eligible for up to $4,500 in reimbursement, or $2,250 for partial loss of a vehicle.

Others whose car was nearly taken in an attempted theft can request up to $375.

The deadline to submit a claim is March 31, 2027.

File Eligible Vehicles: Vehicles that were not factory-equipped with an immobilizer and is one of the below models:

To submit a claim for compensation click here.

This settlement is separate from a $200 million class action agreement reached with consumers in 2023.