Hyundai, Kia agree to settle $200 million class action lawsuit over car thefts

LOS ANGELES, Md. — Hyundai and Kia have agreed to settle a $200 million class action lawsuit over increased thefts of certain model vehicles.

The lawsuit alleges both companies failed to equip their vehicles with basic security protection, making them easier to steal.

About 9 million cars manufactured between 2011 to 2022 lack an immobilizer, allowing for keyless start and easy hotwiring ability.

The security breach has long been the subject of an ongoing nationally trending TikTok challenge.

The class action lawsuit was brought by the Los Angeles based law firm Hagens Berman on behalf of 16 car owners who became victims of auto theft.

Two Maryland residents were plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Under the settlement victims may be reimbursed for a variety of out-of-pocket expenses including up to $6,125 in total vehicle loss and personal property damage valued up to $3,375. Other compensation could be available for related towing fees and travel such as rental car or ride share costs.

Each would also be entitled to free security software upgrades or up to $300 in cases where the make or model cannot be upgraded.

Below is a list of cars eligible.



Hyundai vehicles eligible for the software upgrade include: 2018-2022 Accent, 2011-2022 Elantra, 2013-2020 Elantra GT, 2018-2022 Kona, 2013-2022 Santa Fe, 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, 2011-2019 Sonata, 2011-2022 Tucson, 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster, 2020-2021 Venue, 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe and 2020-2021 Palisade.



Kia vehicles eligible for the software upgrade include: 2011-2022 Kia Sportage, 2011-2022 Kia Sorento, 2021-2022 Kia K5, 2011-2021 Kia Sedona, 2014-2021 Kia Forte, 2012-2021 Kia Rio, 2021-2022 Kia Seltos, 2011-2020 Kia Optima and 2020-2022 Kia Soul.

News of the settlement comes just days after Baltimore City joined other major jurisdictions like Seattle and St. Louis in suing the manufacturers.

According to Baltimore Police 577 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in the city this year, which is on pace to double last year's totals.

Overall car thefts in the City are up 95 percent in 2023 — 41 percent of which are Kias and Hyundais.

Hagens Berman says settlement websites will soon be made available to members of the class action lawsuit. In the meantime they've put a form on their website for those impacted.