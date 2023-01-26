Maryland ranked 8th worst state to retire, finance expert urges early planning

Eventually, most of us want to say goodbye to the everyday grind and remain happy with our lives in retirement.

But a Wallet Hub survey says that'll be pretty difficult to do here in Maryland compared to the rest of the country.

It's more of a headache here than in all but 8 other states according to the survey.

"I love being retired," said Gege Bryant.

That's a proud statement not every working Marylander will make.

"I don't have nothing to do but shop and try to look pretty every now and then," said Bryant jokingly reaping the benefits of her more than 40 years in the workforce.

Her peers have a few challenges they're working through to get to that point.

Affordability's a major contributor to Maryland's low retirement ranking compared to other state's, according to the recent survey.

It weighed the adjusted cost of living, general tax-friendliness and yearly costs of adult health care across all 50 states.

"There are more taxes for retirees in Maryland than some of the surrounding states so it's more expensive. It is," said Penny Smith.

The survey also considered the quality of life for retirees-- accounting for the population of those 65 and older, along with the risk of social isolation

"Seek community. Make sure you have people around you. There are a lot of places that need volunteers," Smith added.

A financial planner shares the best way to weather the woes of retiring in Maryland is to be prepared and count up the cost.

"The perfect time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. That's what a Chinese Proverb says, but the next best time is today. I think one of the first things you need to do is get started," said Manny Henson, the President and founder of Gamma Wealth Management.

He suggests making it a priority to prepare for that financial shift.

"They underestimate the cost of medical cost in retirement. For some people the transition of retirement, you're focusing on paying your mortgage to youre focusing on paying your medical expenses," said Henson.

For those working toward the goal to kick those feet up, there's power in perspective.

"They've done studies on retirees that do well and those that don't. Those that are thankful do much better," said Smith.

"Just keep a positive attitude it's going to be okay," Penny added.

For those looking for advice on planning for retirement, visit here.