Maryland Port Administration Director who resigned after leaving crash scene accepts old CEO job

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Port Administration has named its interim acting executive director.

Brian Miller replaces William P. Doyle, who was appointed by former Governor Larry Hogan back in June 2020.

On Tuesday Doyle was officially named new CEO of the Dredging Contactors of America, a position he previously held.

Court records show Doyle was issued multiple traffic citations on June 13, for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash on the JFX in Baltimore City.

One day following the collision Doyle was shown on the Port of Baltimore's Twitter page, welcoming officials from the Port Authority of Jamaica.

Maryland Port Administration

He abruptly resigned two days later on June 16 with his Twitter page disappearing suddenly.

Doyle, however, is still listed as a sitting member of the federal Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appointed him to the committee in November 2022.

Doyle's departure comes after leading the Port Administration through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his tenure Doyle helped oversee improvements at the port including a second container ship berth and the addition of four new cranes.

He also had a hand in the Howard tunnel expansion project, and the continued growth of Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.