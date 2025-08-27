Maryland opens new veterans service center at Annapolis MVA to expand military family support

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is making it easier for veterans and military families to access the help they need with the opening of a new veterans service center inside the Annapolis MVA branch.

WATCH: New veterans service center opens at Annapolis MVA branch New veterans service center opens at Annapolis MVA branch

Officials cut the ribbon on the new facility, which marks the eighth office to open since 2019 as part of a statewide push to give military families one-stop access to benefits, claims help, and transition services like TSA PreCheck and EZPass.

Last year alone, these programs helped secure more than $54 million in federal benefits for Maryland veterans and their families.

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller emphasized the state's commitment to supporting those who served.

"They say the best way to honor service is through gratitude put in practice, and that's exactly what today is about. Maryland is honoring our veterans, our active duty military and military families by providing support and resources worthy of their sacrifice," Miller said.

Another veterans service office is expected to open in Waldorf in the coming weeks.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."