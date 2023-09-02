Maryland on the move for busy Labor Day Weekend '23

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An expectedly busy Labor Day travel weekend kicked off in Maryland, and thousands of Marylanders took to Baltimore Washington International Airport for their trips to enjoy summer's waning days.

Betsy Burris from Crofton took Maryland with her this Labor Day weekend; headed down to Myrtle Beach to visit her parents, and taking the best crab in the world, in her suitcase, to make for the family on Saturday.

"I say fly late, if you can, fly early, and that's what I do. I booked yesterday, I booked an 8:00 flight tonight, and I'll be flying home late on Monday," Burris told WMAR.

According to AAA, Labor Day travel will be up this year compared to last. International bookings, the organization said, are up 44 percent; domestic, up four percent.

If you have plans to sneak away this weekend, you should know in advance the U.S. Department of Transportation has consumer protections for canceled or delayed flights.

According to the DOT, you are entitled to a refund if your airline cancels your flight and you choose not to travel. Same deal if there's a 'significant delay' - although that term, as the DOT acknowledges, is inexact.

There are plenty more scenarios where you can get a refund in your travels; including a class of service change (you are owed the difference, for example, for a downgrade from first class to economy).

It seems like everyone has an unpleasant travel story - like Fred Davy - who had to sleep over after a canceled flight.

"I wasn't too upset," said Davy. "I got the realization 'I'm stuck,' I just found a seat, curled up on a chair, and sat quietly 'til early next morning."