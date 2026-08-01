Maryland offers expedited USM admissions, $800 credit for students disenrolled by Howard University

The state of Maryland is extending assistance to students impacted by disenrollment at Howard University.

Governor Wes Moore's office announced Thursday that expedited admissions and an $800 credit are available to students who want to attend a University System of Maryland (USM) institution this fall.

By order of Governor Moore, the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the University System of Maryland have established a process to help students affected by Howard's recent dis-enrollment. The initiative will help them find available programs, navigate financial aid options, and seek expedited late admissions review at participating USM institutions with available capacity.

Affected students will also receive an $800 credit to help offset the nonrefundable enrollment and housing deposits paid to Howard.

"These students worked hard, earned admission to college, and were preparing to begin the next chapter of their lives," said Gov. Moore. "Historically Black Colleges and Universities are pillars of education, research, and excellence for our entire country, and we support any young person pursuing their future through higher education. Maryland is moving with urgency to give them a clear path forward—with hands-on support, expedited admissions assistance, and financial relief—so they can stay on track toward earning their degree."

The situation arose when 502 incoming freshmen were dis-enrolled from the university after Howard received 37,000 applications and enrolled 2,200 students.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Interim President of Howard University Wayne A. I. Frederick explained the reasoning behind the mass disenrollment, stating that many students and their families "misunderstood" the communicated financial obligations they were expected to meet before classes began in August.

Since the initial disenrollment announcement, more than 200 students have been readmitted to Howard.

Students who wish to attend a USM institution can contact the Maryland Higher Education Commission through the Office of Student Financial Assistance at osfamail.mhec@maryland.gov.

Officials say staff will guide students and help them explore available financial aid options so they can continue their education.

"The University System of Maryland is committed to helping these displaced students," said University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman. "Our goal is to help these students continue with their education with as little interruption as possible."

"We feel for the students who were excited and ready to continue their educational journey at Howard University," said University System of Maryland Board of Regents Chair Linda R. Gooden. "Here in Maryland, the University System of Maryland stands in lockstep with the Moore-Miller Administration in support of students and is ready to provide options for these students who need to continue pursuing higher education and their future with determination."