Maryland native has run marathons in 49 states and saved her home state for number 50

BALTIMORE — Heather Nerhood never considered herself to be an athlete growing up, much less a marathon runner.

But 16 and a half years ago, the Maryland native started her running journey, not long after moving to Texas with her family. She met a woman who ran and they started meeting at the track with a few other women.

"It was the time that we just sorted out everything that was going on in our lives. We talked about our children and it was just such a supportive and encouraging community of women."

They became the Sole Sisters, and they would go on to run many marathons together. Nerhood remembers her first one, in Austin Texas in 2008.

"I said I would never do this again. 9 months later, I forgot and I did it again," she said. "Its addictive and it has really changed my life and that’s why I love talking to people about running."

Then came the idea to run a marathon in every state.

She's done the well-known races in New York and Boston. When her kids went away to college in West Virginia and Michigan, she ran marathons while visiting.

One of her more memorable races was the Mount Desert Island marathon in Maine. She ran with her husband to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

"We ran the last several miles together and crossed together which was really meaningful."

And this weekend will probably be the most meaningful marathon of all for Nerhood. She is running a marathon in her 50th state, her home state of Maryland.

"The Baltimore marathon will be dedicated to all of the friends and family who have run with me over the last 17 years," she said.

And those family and friends will be by her side or cheering her on this Saturday when she crosses the finish line, in what she says will be her final marathon.

"I’m absolutely going to have tears of joy. This 17 year journey of running for me is going to end in the place where I spent the first 17 years of my life."

The Baltimore Running Festival is Saturday October 19. The first race starts at 7:30 a.m. To find the best place to watch, click here.