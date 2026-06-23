Maryland man charged after CBP officers allegedly find child pornography, bestiality material on his phone

STERLING, Va. — A Maryland man is facing felony charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers allegedly discovered child sexual exploitation and bestiality material on his phone.

Authorities say Matthew Hunter Stewart, 28, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, was apprehended on Sunday, June 21, by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police at Washington Dulles International Airport.

According to officials, Stewart was referred for a secondary inspection by CBP officers after arriving on a flight from Keflavik, Iceland.

During the inspection — which included a baggage search — officers examined Stewart’s electronic devices, including a cellphone and an e-reader. They reportedly found child sexual abuse material and bestiality content on his phone.

CBP officers then turned Stewart over to MWAA Police.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are committed to working with our partners to identify travelers in possession of child sexual abuse materials and hold them accountable for perpetuating this reprehensible victimization of children,” said Christine Waugh, CBP Area Port Director for Washington, D.C.

Stewart is charged with one count of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, and one count of possession of bestiality material.