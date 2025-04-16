Maryland man accused of intentionally running over police sergeant acquitted of attempted murder

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man accused of intentionally running over a police sergeant, leaving him seriously injured, has been acquitted of attempted murder and felony assault.

Back in October 2023 Raphael Mayorga, led Montgomery County Police on an overnight vehicle pursuit on I-270, in Gaithersburg.

Sergeant Patrick Kepp was placing stop sticks in the road to deflate the tires of Mayorga's Dodge Challenger.

Instead police believe Mayorga intentionally hit Kepp and kept going.

Prosecutors argued Mayorga was well known by officers from several past run-ins.

On April 11, 2025, a jury convicted Mayorga on 13 of 18 charges including misdemeanor assault and a dozen criminal traffic violations.

However, Mayorga was cleared of the most serious counts.

"The decision to acquit on the most serious charges of attempted first and second-degree murder or even first-degree assault is difficult to accept," said Montgomery County Chief of Police, Marc R. Yamada. "This outcome is devastating, not only for Sgt. Kepp, but for every member of our department who has stood beside him throughout his recovery and pursuit of justice. Unfortunately, we have limited influence over how the judicial process unfolds. However, as law enforcement officers, we must accept and respect the decisions rendered."

Just a month prior to the tragedy, Mayorga was charged of misdemeanor theft. A judge sentenced him to five-years in jail, but suspended the entire term.

As for Kepp, at one point he lost the use of both legs, according to Marcus Jones, who was Chief of Police at the time of the incident.

Last week Yamada said Kepp made an "inspiring return to duty." It's unclear in what capacity.

"Sgt. Kepp has exemplified strength, courage, and determination," said Yamada. "From the moment he was struck, through his recovery at Walter Reed, and now during his inspiring return to duty, Pat has never lost hope — and neither have we."

While the verdict wasn't quite what police were hoping for, Kepp's story inspired Maryland's General Assembly to pass new legislation.

The Sergeant Patrick Kepp Actincreases penalties and points for those convicted of aggressive, reckless, and/or negligent driving.

Mayorga is scheduled to be sentenced August 27.