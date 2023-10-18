Montgomery County Police officer critically injured after being struck by suspected impaired driver on I-270

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County Police officer is in critical condition after being struck by a suspected impaired driver on I-270.

It happened around 3:48 in the morning near Watkins Mill in Gaithersburg.

Police were trying to pull the car over, but the driver wouldn't stop.

One officer attempted to lay out stop sticks to deflate the suspect's tires.

Instead the driver ran over the officer and kept going.

Another officer up the road was able to put out stop sticks which eventually caused the car to stop.

Two people inside were taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.