Maryland leaders react to deadly mass shooting in Brooklyn

Following Saturday night's deadly mass shooting, many Maryland leaders released statements regarding the incident.

Mayor Brandon Scott, MONSE and Baltimore Police released a joint statement:

“In the early morning hours of July 2, a horrific mass shooting occurred at Brooklyn Homes in South Baltimore. At this time, two people have been killed and 28 others injured, leaving three people in critical condition. My heart is with those who lost their lives, all those who are now battling injuries, and their loved ones. This community should also know that they have our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time. This act of violence has shaken our city to the very core, and we are all grappling with the shock, pain, and trauma that accompanies such a heinous act of destruction.



“This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable. This tragedy again shows why we must continue to focus on the amount of illegal guns on our streets that make it into the hands of individuals who should not have them and continuously carry out violent acts in our city. There must be accountability at each level of the illegal gun trade from those using them, those trafficking them to those who manufacture them in ways they know will lead to violence. I’m asking that anyone who has information on who committed this cowardly, violent act to come forward and help us secure justice for the Brooklyn community.



“To support residents of South Baltimore during this time, my office has stood up immediate resources in and surrounding the Brooklyn Homes area. Today, the Brooklyn Homes Community Center will serve as a central place for various city agencies to provide residents immediate aid and services.



“My Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) will immediately begin their work activating a Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response within this community, focused on addressing trauma and stabilizing the neighborhood in partnership with community-based organizations and City agencies.



“In the coming days, our community will undoubtedly be faced with grief, questions, and the need for answers. I assure you that the Baltimore Police Department, MONSE, and every other city agency is working diligently to investigate, engage residents, and keep everyone informed of additional pertinent information when it becomes available.”





Senate President Bill Ferguson also spoke on the incident:

Waking up to the horrible news that 30 people were shot at a gathering overnight in the district. This is well beyond gut-wrenching, it's a worst-case nightmare.



Gun violence like this is so devastating, especially when it involves young people in our City. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and our entire community as we seek to learn more this morning.



Right now, the Baltimore Police Department is swiftly investigating this mass shooting, and City officials are making sure victims and families have the care they need. If anyone has any information at all about this horrible event, now is the time to reach out to the Baltimore Police Department.



No matter what, the State of Maryland can and must do whatever possible in partnership with the City of Baltimore to help solve the underlying root causes of the gun violence epidemic in our community.



Governor Wes Moore followed up stating that "Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and nation."

“Last night, we saw yet another mass shooting strike our community where a celebratory gathering turned deadly. My heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss.



Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation. The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night.



We are grateful for the actions of the first responders who jumped quickly into action and are confident that our law enforcement officials will swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. My administration is in close touch with local officials and will provide whatever resources are needed to assist.



To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word.”





Council President Nick Mosby said that all Baltimoreans need to unite and stand against violence in communities.