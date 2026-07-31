Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis for special session on redistricting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis Monday for a special session focused on a constitutional amendment that, if passed, would allow the state to redraw its congressional maps in a more partisan way.

The push comes after the U.S. Supreme Court made changes to the Voting Rights Act, prompting Democrats in the General Assembly to revive a previously shelved plan to redraw the state's congressional districts. Changing the state constitution is the first step in that process.

Delegate Melissa Wells, a Baltimore City Democrat, said Maryland should not stay on the sidelines as other states take action.

"As we know across the country, a lot of legislatures are moving forward with mid-decade redistricting plans. And so we really think that Maryland, that we should not be silent while other states across the country are having these political debates with regard to issues like representation and democracy," Wells said.

Democrats view the effort as Maryland joining a national fight, started by President Donald Trump, to gain as many U.S. House seats as possible ahead of the midterm elections.

Republicans hold little power in the State House but are expected to push back during the three-day session. Delegate Jason Buckel, an Allegany County Republican, warned of what could follow if the amendment passes.

"If it gets passed, then they will come back in next year in 2027, likely during the regular session or another special session. And they will pass new maps that pretty much eliminate or significantly limit Republican opportunities, opportunities for candidates that would appeal to independents, to have a chance to become members of Congress from Maryland," Buckel said.

Lawmakers convene Monday at 10 a.m. A joint bill hearing open to the public is scheduled for noon. Debate in both chambers is set for Tuesday, and legislators are expected to leave Annapolis on Wednesday with the constitutional amendment passed.

If the amendment clears the General Assembly, voters will decide its fate in November.

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