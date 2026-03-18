ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's House of Delegates has passed bipartisan legislation aimed at lowering energy bills for residents across the state.

The bill lowers the EmPOWER charge, which funds energy efficiency programs, and stops allowing energy companies to get approval for multiple years of rates at one time. The goal is to lower current bills and reduce future increases.

Delegate David Moon, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, argues the savings would be meaningful especially for lower-income residents.

Maryland lawmakers push bipartisan bill to lower energy bills by $150 a year Maryland lawmakers push bipartisan bill to lower energy bills by $150 a year

"We're going to reduce your energy bills by at least $150 bucks a year. And it's by at least, there are a number of other provisions in there, it is by at least $150. If you happen to be a low income Marylander the savings might actually be quite a bit more," Moon said.

The legislation would save the average person about $12.50 a month. Several Republicans joined Democrats in passing the bill.

Delegate Stuart Schmidt Jr., a Republican representing Anne Arundel County, said he supported the bill despite believing it doesn't go far enough.

"It does not go far enough but I'm proud to bring something back to the district. I'm proud to bring some relief back to my district," Schmidt said.

29 Republicans voted against the bill. Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican representing Baltimore County, put the savings in perspective.

"Maryland has an energy crisis. $12.50 a month is what you pay at Chick-fil-A when you drive through for lunch so it's really not adequate and it's your money to start with," Szeliga said.

The legislation passed through the House in less than a week and now heads to the Senate.

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