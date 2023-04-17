Maryland lawmakers expect progress report on Pimlico Race Course by Dec. 1

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The long term effort to redevelop Pimlico Race Course continues.

Prior to wrapping up their 2023 legislative session, Maryland lawmakers amended a 2019 bill that reserved funds for Pimlico to be torn down and rebuilt over fears of Preakness being taken away.

Since the bill's original passage, redevelopment plans have stalled despite millions in state slot revenues going towards the project.

Under this amendment, a new governing body called the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority will be tasked with issuing a progress report by December 1.

The news comes just days after the Preakness announced its entertainment lineup and 2023 return to Pimlico.

Up until this point City leaders and the Maryland Jockey Club have engaged in back-and-forth negotiations in hopes of keeping the middle jewel of the triple crown in Baltimore.

That's led to numerous disputes that have resulted in lawsuits being filed and later dropped.

At one point before backtracking, the former City Solicitor asked a circuit court judge to grant Baltimore ownership of Pimlico Race Course and Preakness through condemnation.

The City previously accused the owners of Pimlico, formerly the Stronach Group, of wanting to move Preakness in order to fund their other race track in Laurel.

Both sides eventually agreed to a compromised plan that called for redevelopment to be ready by 2024, but that goal for now appears to be a long shot.