Bruno Mars to headline Preakness 148 in May

BALTIMORE — A big name is coming to the Preakness Live stage this year.

Grammy award-winner Bruno Mars will be headlining this years event immediately after the races.

Preakness will be taking over the Pimlico infield to have live music, entertainment, and arts and culture.

Performances will also include Grammy nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove and more.

“Preakness LIVE celebrates Baltimore and reflects the vibrant energy, rich diversity and forward momentum of this great city,” said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Stronach Group and 1/ST. “We are thrilled to be back and working with Mayor Scott, Kevin Liles and many cultural and community leaders, to strengthen and evolve the rich heritage of the Preakness and the connection we have with our fans and the amazing people of Baltimore.

Preakness 148 will take place on Saturday, May 20th.

For more information on Preakness 148, click here.