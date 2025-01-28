Maryland Republicans are making another attempt at passing "Fairness in Girl's Sports" legislation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Women's sports has become a hot button issue.

President Donald Trump built part of his campaign on promises to deny biological men from competing in women's sports.

On Monday Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga introduced HB156, "Fairness in Girl's Sports."

“Competitive sports allow girls to earn scholarships, set records, and achieve their dreams,” said Szeliga, a Republican. “But fairness and safety are jeopardized when biological boys are allowed to participate in elite competitions. We’ve watched girls lose spots on the podium, medals, and even opportunities for collegiate athletics because biological men have taken their place.”

The bill is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday, January 29.

Szeliga accused the Democrat controlled Ways and Means Committee of blocking public testimony, meaning only written testimony will be allowed.

“This isn’t about politics—it’s about common sense,” said Delegate Lauren Arikan, who co-sponsored the bill. “Girls deserve a level playing field, and these poll numbers show that Marylanders, regardless of party affiliation, stand behind protecting the integrity of girl's sports.”

Delegates Vanessa Atterbeary and Jheanelle Wilkins, the chair and vice-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

We also reached out to LGBTQ+ Caucus Chair Kris Fair and didn't hear back.

GOP State Senator Mary Beth Carozza is planning to introduce a companion bill in the Senate.

Szeliga introduced a similar bill during the 2024 legislative session, but it failed to make it out of committee.

The newly formed Maryland House Freedom Caucus, consisting of seven conservative delegates, released a recent poll they had conducted by Gonzales that cites "an overwhelming 76% oppose allowing biological males who self-identify as female to compete on girl's high school Junior Varsity and Varsity sports teams."

Since taking office Trump revoked a series of executive orders issued by the previous Biden administration that advanced and protected gender and sexual identity. Trump has instead issued a slew of new overriding ordersthat he says will "defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male."

