Maryland landscaping company collected money without providing services, AG says

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office (AG) is going after a landscaping company accused of duping customers out of tens-of-thousands of dollars.

Michael Buell was the owner of Residential Lawn and Landscape, LLC, which apparently went out of business in October 2017.

But the company apparently still advertised services from 2020 to 2022.

Buell reportedly offered customers a $240 deal for 24 cuts in a six month period.

According to the AG's Office many of those services weren't ever provided, despite requiring up front payments.

When reached by customers they were met with rudeness and lies.

On some occasions Buell allegedly took unauthorized secondary payments from customer accounts, without ever reimbursing them.

In May 2022 he sent an email informing customers the company would no longer operate outside of Harford County.

Instead of issuing refunds, Buell offered service vouchers which were never fulfilled.

So customers who already paid were not only out the money, but their lawn also ended up not being treated

The AG said Buell's actions of false and misleading statements amounted to deceptive and unfair trade practices.

They're seeking to force Buell to pay restitution and civil penalties.

“Michael Buell deceived consumers by taking money for landscaping services he never performed," said Attorney General Anthony Brown.

To read the full statement of administrative charges, click here.