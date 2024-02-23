Maryland IVF patients react to the Alabama Supreme Court frozen embryo ruling

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Many couples who have tried and tried and tried again to have a baby, are now trying with IFV, In-vitro Fertilization.

It is expensive and it can take an emotional toll.

After being diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis at a young age, Dr. Camille Hammond was told to try to have kids as early as possible.

She says when she got married she and her husband tried instantly.

“We weren’t getting pregnant, despite the fact that we were young and healthy and had all of the things in our favor," says Dr. Hammond.

After 5 years of trying they decided to go another route.

Camille's mother carried her children for her using IVF.

They were able to have healthy triplets, who are now 19 years old.

Afterwards, Camille and her husband started a foundation to help other infertile families have babies.

After hearing about the recent Supreme Court ruling in Alabama, Camille says she worries about the future of infertile women.

She says its hard to grasp the idea of a group of cells being a living human being.

“People have to be cared for, okay so that embryologist is now a baby sitter, a child care provider. people have to be, can people be frozen? Can we freeze people so I don’t even know. I mean think that its so unclear because the normal practice the normal care the normal things that would be done to an embryo just to see if it were healthy and to get it ready to transfer and to potentially become a child, I don’t know if you can do that, you can’t experiment on people," says Dr. Hammond.

Andrea Leon went through 8 miscarriages before she was able to have her baby girl, she says if it weren’t for IVF treatments she would still be unable to have kids.

She says she is afraid for the mothers who are now at risk, and may never get to have kids of their own.

“Before they transferred my embryo into me they made it clear there is a very small microscopic chance that an accident can happen. Okay now we have this law that they are seen as children what happens now? Fertility clinics are not going to want that kind of liability," says Andrea Leon.

She says she hopes other states don’t choose the same route as Alabama.

“I truly ponder on the fact that lawmakers and politicians with no medical backgrounds are making these drastic decisions," says Leon.

