Maryland is switching EBT card vendors this weekend, so users shouldn't panic over temporary outage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is about to switch EBT card vendors.

The change is scheduled to occur between May 15-17.

Maryland State Senator Pam Beidle says SNAP recipients may not be able to make purchases or ATM transactions during that period.

"Don't panic, plan ahead and try to make food purchases and/or ATM purchases by this Thursday, May 14," Beidle said in a social media post.

Once the transfer is complete on May 18, EBT users will have to re-register their cards on the new portal.

"A lot of people still don't know, so we have to reach out to our seniors as well as the disabled to inform them of upcoming changes," added Beidle. "You can call the EBT Customer Service number on the back of your card for more information."