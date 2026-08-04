Maryland House of Delegates passes amendment bringing redistricting choice to voters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland House of Delegates on Tuesday voted 96-38 to pass a constitutional amendment allowing voters to decide under what circumstances State lawmakers could redraw congressional maps.

Most notably the House Bill 2100 does not establish a new congressional map, redraw any current district boundaries, or make changes to the upcoming 2026 General Election.

"This is ultimately a question about clarity, preparedness, and respecting the role of Maryland voters," said Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk. " We expect the Senate to act swiftly later today –– and when they do, we will have fulfilled our responsibility as legislators. The next and final decision belongs to the people.”

The amendment now heads to the State Senate for final consideration before appearing on ballots in November.

