Maryland highway officials urge drivers to avoid flooded roads as strong storms move through the area

Officials warn drivers not to travel through flooded roadways and to treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops.

WATCH: Maryland highway officials urge caution as strong storms move through Maryland highway officials urge caution as strong storms move through

As strong storms move through the area, Maryland State Highway Administration officials are urging drivers to use extra caution on the roads.

Charlie Gischlar of the Maryland State Highway Administration offered this advice for anyone who must travel.

"Make sure you're making smart decisions. You're not driving through any kind of low, you know, water-filled roadways that could float your car and you can then find yourself really in big trouble. It doesn't take much to float a vehicle, so turn around and don't drown, as we say. And just give yourself plenty of time if you do have to travel," Gischlar said.

Strong winds could also knock out traffic signals. Officials remind drivers to treat any dark signal like a four-way stop.

Crews are preparing equipment — including chainsaws, chippers, and generators — in case trees or debris block roads.

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