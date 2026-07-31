Maryland health officials warn of possible measles exposure after infected person visits state

Officials with the Maryland Department of Health are making residents aware of a possible measles exposure after an infected person visited the state.

Anyone who has recently been to the ChristianaCare Union Hospital Emergency Department on Bow Street in Elkton between 3 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. may have been exposed, according to the Department of Health.

Marylanders should be wary of symptoms and confirm they are up to date on their measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations.

Measles, a highly contagious disease, can spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Officials say the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area. It can also spread through contact and by touching infected surfaces.

What to Do If You Think You May Have Been Exposed

People, especially those not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at this location during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Exposed individuals who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to child care, school, work, or public places and should contact their healthcare provider. They should contact their healthcare provider before going to a waiting room or emergency department so that the facility can take measures to prevent measles from spreading to others.

Find out whether you have been vaccinated for measles or previously had measles. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected. To check your immunization status, contact your healthcare provider or securely request your records online via My Immunization Record (MyIR) at health.maryland.gov.

If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles (e.g., you already had measles) and you might have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider or your local health department as soon as possible to discuss the best next steps for you, as you may qualify for post-exposure treatments.

Symptoms of measles include:

• A fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit • A runny nose • Cough and red, watery eyes • After about one to four days, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

Symptoms could develop 10-14 days after exposure, but can also develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.

Maryland has confirmed 12 measles cases so far in 2026.