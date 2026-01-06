Maryland health officials urge flu vaccinations as students return to school

BALTIMORE — The U.S. is experiencing record-breaking flu-like illnesses according to the CDC, prompting the Maryland Department of Health to urge residents over 6 years old to get vaccinated, especially as students return to classrooms.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 11 million illnesses, over 120,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths from the flu this season so far.

"We're definitely seeing an increased intensity of flu across the board, across the nation and in Maryland," said Dr. Emily Boss.

Since September 2025, seven people have died of the flu in Maryland and more than 1,900 people tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized.

Flu activity data from WMAR showed nationwide activity levels on December 30, with updated information a week later revealing that although activity levels decreased in Maryland, they remain high.

Monday marked the first day back to school for students across the state. Experts from Johns Hopkins Children's Center say it's not too late to get the vaccine and highly recommend it.

"The flu vaccine is very effective in preventing severe disease and also preventing these hospitalizations and terrible outcomes like death in child and adult patients," said Dr. Emily Boss, director of pediatric ear, nose, and throat surgery at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. "The vaccine is mismatched this year in that the most common strain has had some genetic mutation you might have heard of the subclade K, however it is still effective in providing some cross immunity and reducing some of those very severe infections and hospitalizations."

In addition to getting vaccinated, parents should teach students to practice healthy habits like washing hands with soap, covering coughs or sneezes with their sleeve or tissue and avoiding close contact with sick people.

Boss said the flu will persist for months ahead.

"The flu is going to be around for many months so we're seeing the intensity rise now but we're going to see, we don't know when the peak is going to happen and we're going to see flu linger for a while, we'll also see other strains of the flu become more prominent as the season goes," Boss said.

Experts also say if you contract the flu before getting vaccinated, no matter the strain, getting the vaccine can still help lessen the impact of the infection.

Local health departments are offering free vaccines including flu shots to adults who are uninsured or facing high deductibles or co-pays.

