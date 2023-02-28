Maryland HBCU's to receive $3 million in grants for BGE Scholars Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland HBCU's will receive a total of $3 million in grants over the next four years for the BGE Scholars Program.

Governor Wes Moore was joined by BGE CEO Carim Khouzami and leaders from Bowie State University, Coppin State University and Morgan State University to announce the grants.

The purpose of the grants is to provide funding for scholarships to Maryland students. The goal is to help reduce students' higher education debt and to help pay off unexpected expenses.

Each school will receive $1 million to spread over the next four years.