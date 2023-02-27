Grants awarded to 2 Maryland HBCUs to expand high-speed internet access

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University were awarded more than $7.1 million from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program to expand high-speed internet access.

The program is run by the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

These two universities are two of 61 minority-serving colleges receiving grants.

“I’m incredibly thankful that Maryland has benefited from The National Telecommunications and Information Administration Internet for All Initiative. The awards to Coppin State University, to Morgan State University, and to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore to expand broadband access will greatly benefit these universities and the communities they reside in. Our administration has made broadband access in Maryland a priority with The Broadband Expansion Incentive Act and this investment will work hand in hand with the proposals we’ve made,” said Governor Wes Moore.

