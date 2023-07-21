Watch Now
Maryland gained 4,700 jobs in June, unemployment rate falls to 2%

Matt Rourke/AP
A now hiring sign is posted on the side of a road in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 21, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland continues to experience its lowest unemployment rate in nearly half-a-century.

This according to new preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In June Maryland gained 4,700 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 2 percent.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sector experienced the most growth, increasing by 3,900 jobs.

Some sectors experienced a loss including Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

In May Maryland gained 2,000 jobs leading to a 2.4 percent unemployment rate.

