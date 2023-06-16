Maryland gained 2k jobs in May, unemployment rate falls to 2.4%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland continues to experience its lowest unemployment rate in nearly half-a-century.

This according to new preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In May Maryland gained 2,500 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 2.4 percent.

The public sector experienced the most growth in May, increasing by 1,500 jobs.

Some sectors experienced a loss including Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

In April Maryland gained 8,000 jobs leading to a 2.5 percent unemployment rate.