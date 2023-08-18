Maryland gained 2,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 1.8%

Maryland continues to see record lows in its unemployment rate.

This according to new preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In July Maryland gained 2,000 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 1.8 percent.

The Other Services Sector experienced the most growth, increasing by 2,500 jobs.

Some sectors experienced a loss including Professional Business Services, Financial Activities, Private Education and Health Services, Manufacturing and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

In June, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs leading to a 2 percent unemployment rate.