Maryland gained 12,400 jobs in August, unemployment rate falls to 1.7%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland continues to see record lows in unemployment.

This according to new preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In August Maryland gained 12,400 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 1.7 percent.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 6,300 jobs.

Some sectors experienced a loss including Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

In July, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs leading to a 2 percent unemployment rate.