Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland gained 12,400 jobs in August, unemployment rate falls to 1.7%

Now hiring.jpg
AP
Now hiring.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 09:27:19-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland continues to see record lows in unemployment.

This according to new preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

In August Maryland gained 12,400 jobs causing the unemployment rate to fall to 1.7 percent.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 6,300 jobs.

Some sectors experienced a loss including Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.

In July, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs leading to a 2 percent unemployment rate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices