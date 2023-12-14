Maryland Food Bank receives large donation from Weis Markets

BALTIMORE — Folks gathered at the Nottingham Weis Markets Thursday as a generous donation was given to the Maryland Food Bank.

It's the season of giving, and while many will be making sure stockings are full, Weis Markets is making sure people's bellies don't go empty.

"Hard choices people are making, do you fill your gas tank, do you pay your light bill and now when we're looking at the holiday season are you going to be able to have a family meal,” said Kat Thomas, Senior Director of Philanthropy Maryland Food Bank.

As part of the company's 16th annual Fight Hunger Campaign, Weis donated $200,000 to the Maryland Food Bank.

"We're looking at one dollar equates to one meal so that'll be close to 200 thousand meals we'll be able to produce with this,” said Thomas.

Thomas said close to two million Marylanders face food insecurity all year long.

"Hunger is our top priority. We're in the food business, we know how important it is to reduce food insecurity,” said Dennis Curtin, Weis Market Director of Public Relations.

Money is raised throughout stores where during checkout, customers can round up to the nearest dollar. Curtin said even a little donation of change, adds up to a big change in people's lives.

"Their donations came in, we compliment their donation with our own, we believe in doing this together,” said Curtin.

The program has raised over $6 million for local and regional food banks since it started back in 2008.

If you need a little extra help this holiday season, Thomas said to type in your zip code on the Maryland food bank website. Find where the nearest pantry is. She said food can even be received that day.