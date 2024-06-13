Maryland Fleet Week returns as port of Baltimore reopens

BALTIMORE — Wednesday was the start of Fleet Week, and hundreds of people walked along the inner harbor, getting a first look at the USS Marinette and the US Naval Academy Yard Patrol.

For some Baltimoreans, this is all new.

“Very exciting, very exciting. I’ve never been out here before in my life; it's my first time," says Aaron White.

But others were excited for the ships to return to the harbor once more.

“I come from a military family, you know, and I have married a military man right there, so yes, I’m very excited of being among all this," says Alethia Sherrill.

Renee Spence says she enjoys fleet week and is excited to get a chance to board the ships starting on Thursday.

“I love that they are here; they are here to protect us, save our United States, and it just brings a lot of joy," says Spence.

Fleet Week isn’t just about the locals.

“It's also an opportunity for the sailors that are coming to town to enjoy the hospitality of Baltimore and Charm City," says Chris Rowsom, Fleet Week Director.

Alongside the fleets and the festivals, others are excited to see the airshows, which begin Friday. This year features a unique aircraft as the finale.

“The thing were probably most excited about is the Marine Corps F35-B aircraft, which is going to be the finally of our show each day. It is the top-of-the-line fifth-generation fighter that has the ability to take off and land vertically, so we're very excited about having that airplane," says Mike McCabe, Air Support President.

Major Fleet Week events scheduled

Wednesday

4 p.m. -- Maryland Fleet Week Welcome Ceremony at the Inner Harbor Harborplace Ampitheater

Thursday

Fleet of ships open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday to Monday.

5-8 p.m. -- 5K Fun Run in Fells Point and Rum Punch Tasting Tour: Begins and ends at Charm City Run's Fells Point Store and goes along a path on the promenade. After the 5K, there will be a Rum Punch Tasting Tour at Fells Point businesses with live music by Soundtown on Broadway Square.

Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—STEM to Stern Education Tent at the Inner Harbor's Constellation Dock: Challenge and inspire youth to explore career opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math, with some history and art sprinkled in to add to the fun.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.—Flyover Baltimore (schedule to be posted in the Fleet Week App): Vintage and modern military and civilian aircraft will conduct flyovers and demonstrations, all visible from the Inner Harbor.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.—Fleet Week Festival Inner Harbor: Enjoy local food and drink, live entertainment with more than 25 bands on two stages, maritime-themed exhibits, family-friendly activities, and more.

Noon–1 p.m.—Crab Soup Cookoff at the Inner Harbor: Check out local chefs as they compete for the ultimate "Fleet Week Souper Bowl" trophy. The event includes local celebrity judges and a "People's Choice" award.

2–9 p.m.—Fleet Week Festival Fells Point at Broadway Square: Enjoy three days of eclectic live music and entertainment on Broadway Square and throughout the neighborhood businesses. There will be kid-friendly programming each day, including a youth edition battle of the bands and other activities.

3 p.m. — Fells Point's Best Crab Cake Contest at Broadway Square: Participating Fells Point restaurants will compete to win the title of the best crab cake. The event will include celebrity judges.

5:30-6:30 p.m. -- Workout with a Sailor at West Shore Park

Saturday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Open House at Martin State Airport: Military aircraft displays, musical entertainment by Navy bands, souvenirs, and food vendors.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—STEM to Stern Education Tent

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Flyover Baltimore (schedule to be posted in the Fleet Week App)

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- Fleet Week Festival Inner Harbor

11-11:30 a.m. -- Kids on the Bay Parade at the Inner Harbor Residents, families, and kids alike are invited to participate in this casual, festive parade, complete with mermaids as well as the Oriole Bird, Doc the Tiger, Towson University cheerleaders, Ravens cheerleaders, and even the literary favorite Rainbow Fish. It will kick off the festival and be led by the Naptown Brass Band. All are welcome to join the line of march.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.—Fleet Week Festival Fells Point

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Workout with a Sailor

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Youth Edition: Battle of the Bands at Broadway Square: Hear music from local schools, including School of Rock, Stages Music Arts, The Music Space, and Lee Priddy.

Sunday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open House at Martin State Airport

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—STEM to Stern Education Tent

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flyover Baltimore

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.—Fleet Week Festival Inner Harbor

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.—Fleet Week Festival Fells Point

Monday

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Star-Spangled Science at Fort McHenry: Join National Park Service rangers and educators from the U.S. Naval Academy STEM Center for Education and Outreach to explore the science and technology that shaped the history of Fort McHenry and the lives and work of the soldiers who served there and the sailors who built and defended Baltimore. Throughout the morning, kids and adults can take part in hands-on experiments to explore the science of sailing, artillery, architecture, and more.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Family Fun Day at Broadway Square: Gutter races on Broadway Square from 1-3 p.m.; kits are available for purchase to build a boat to compete, but using reclaimed and repurposed materials is encouraged (creativity will be rewarded). The day will be free to enjoy family-friendly programming, including an exclusive movie screening at sunset.

Tuesday

8 a.m. to noon: Ships depart