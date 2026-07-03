Maryland files federal complaint to end utility surcharge costing millions

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore announced that the Maryland Energy Administration has filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to end a surcharge costing Marylanders millions of dollars.

During the 2026 session, the General Assembly passed the Utility RELIEF Act, which forces big utility companies to stop charging unjustified fees.

"As the cost of living rises nationally, we refuse to allow big corporations to pad their profits on the backs of hardworking families," Moore said. "With this complaint, we are enforcing the Utility RELIEF Act, holding utility companies accountable, and putting money back where it belongs—in the pockets of Maryland families."

Transmission costs account for roughly 15 percent of a residential customer's electricity bill, according to Maryland People's Counsel David S. Lapp.

The official complaint requires companies to join Regional Transmission Organizations. Once they join, the fees utilities have been charging customers will no longer be justified, according to the state.

Beyond the complaint, the Utility RELIEF Act has already delivered $100 million in direct relief to Maryland households.