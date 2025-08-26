Maryland English & Math scores increased during 2024-2024 school year

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Education is out with results of the 2024-2025 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.

Each year the state assesses public school students in grades 3 through 8, along with 10th graders to evaluate their progress in mathematics and English Language Arts.

While an overwhelming majority of scores increased over last year, some remain alarmingly low, specifically in math.

Below we broke down 10 Maryland Public School districts, comparing overall math and English scores in 2023-2024 to 2024-2025.

Only Kent and Queen Anne's Counties saw decreases in English among the 10 jurisdictions we reviewed.

All 10, however, improved in math proficiency, the lowest being Baltimore City at 12.6 percent.

Anne Arundel County:

2023/2024 English - 53.9% 2024/2025 English - 56.3%

2023/2024 Math - 27.6% 2024/2025 Math - 28.8%

Baltimore County:

2023/2024 English: 41.9% 2024/2025 English: 45%

2023/2024 Math: 19.3% 2024/2025 Math: 20.7

Baltimore City:

2023/2024 English Grade 10 - 34.5% English Grade 8- 28.4% English Grade 7 - 32.4% English Grade 6 - 30% English Grade 5 - 21.3% English Grade 4 - 23.7% English Grade 3 - 24%

2024/2025 English Grade 10 - 42.6% English Grade 8 - 30.7% English Grade 7 - 37.4% English Grade 6: 32.2% English Grade 5 - 21.5% English Grade 4 - 25.3% English Grade 3 - 29.9%

*The Department of Education's online database does not provide Baltimore City's overall English scores from 23/25-24/25*

2023/2024 Math 10.2% 2024/2025 Math 12.6%

Carroll County:

2023/2024 English: 64.8% 2024/2025 English: 66.5%

2023/2024 Math: 37.7% 2024/2025 Math: 40.5%

Cecil County:

2023/2024 English: 44.8% 2024/2025 English: 46.3%

2023/2024 Math: 19.2 2024/2025 Math: 20.1%

Frederick County:

2023/2024 English: 60% 2024/2025 English 63%

2023/2024 Math: 32.1% 2024/2025 Math 36.8%

Harford County:

2023/2024 English: 56.7% 2024/2025 English: 60.2%

2023/2024 Math: 24.9% 2024/2025 Math: 28.4%

Howard County:

2023/2024 English: 63% 2024/2025 English: 65.2%

2023/2024 Math: 41.1% 2024/2025 Math: 42%

Kent County:

2023/2024 English: 41.2% 2024/2025 English: 40.7*

2023/2024 Math: 12.6% 2024/2025 Math: 16.3%

Queen Anne's County:

2023/2024 English: 58.5% 2024/2025 English: 57%*

2023/2024 Math 28.7%. 2024/2025 Math 31.6%