Maryland drivers gear up to pay more to register their cars

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — If you renewed your car registration before July 1st, you could've saved a decent chunk of change.

Car registration fees in Maryland are going up. Starting July 1, owners of cars weighing up to 3,500 pounds pay $221 every two years. The old rate was $135, which included vehicles weighing up to 3,700 pounds.

"I'm not surprised," said Chazz Greene, a Maryland driver in Baltimore County, on Sunday. "I'm surprised by the amount, but I'm not surprised. Things go up. It's just something I got used to at this point."

The increase comes as part of a new law passed by the Maryland General Assembly this winter.

READ MORE: Maryland car owners will soon be forced to pay significantly higher registration fees

Fees will go toward improving roads, with some of the money going toward Maryland's trauma centers.

"Of course I'm not happy; everything is going up, including that," said Shirley Thomas, a Maryland driver. "So it's just more added, I feel like, to your bills, so you're paying extra. That's never a good thing."

"Like everything else. Food has gone up, mortgage, rent, car insurance, medical expenses. You name it, it's up," Thomas added.

The new fee schedule can be accessed here; the old schedule shows fees for every two years, and the new schedule shows fees for one year.

Drivers can pay a registration fee every year or every two years.