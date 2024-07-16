Maryland DNR accepting black bear hunting applications

BALTIMORE — Maryland's Department of Natural Resources has opened up the lottery process for this year's black bear hunt.

The agency will award 950 hunting permits for the season which takes place between October 21-26 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties.

Applications are $15 and will be accepted through August 31.

Those who've applied in previous years are given what's called a "preference point" which means one additional free entry for each year they've applied, improving but not guaranteeing their chances of receiving a bear hunting license.

If you can't make it out this season and wish to participate in 2025, the department is selling "preference points" for $15 that can be used next year.

According to Natural Resources, annual hunts help manage the state’s expanding black bear population.

Last season 103 bears were hunted including a record breaking 643 pound male.

