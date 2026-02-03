Maryland Department of Transportation asks residents to help clear ice and snow

After a week of refreezing conditions, Maryland's Department of Transportation is calling on residents and businesses to help clear ice and snow from walkways as part of a shared community responsibility.

The persistent ice has proven challenging for residents like Donna, a former snow-fighter for the city, who understands the difficulties people face navigating these conditions.

"It takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of salt, takes a lot of man-hours and a lot of willpower," Donna said.

Community effort needed to clear Maryland's icy walkways MDOT asks residents to help clear ice and snow

She emphasized the importance of community cooperation during these harsh conditions.

"I feel for everybody. Continue to do what we need to do to clean up these streets ourselves. Me as an individual, I'll do my part," Donna said.

The week-long refreeze on top of existing snow has forced residents to develop creative solutions for ice removal. Sean has been using an ice pick to break through the stubborn frozen layers.

"I've been using this pick to get through. I haven't seen anyone else using one but I don't see how you can shovel this snow if you don't use it," Sean said.

Sean has dedicated three to four hours weekly to clearing his driveway and sidewalk, ensuring his wife can safely get to work. His determination has kept him motivated through the challenging task.

"I got to the pole the first day I was shoveling the sidewalk… and then I was like I am going to finish this today," Sean said.

Despite the difficult conditions, Sean maintains an optimistic outlook.

"And then maybe the Gods will smile and we will get a little bit of above freezing temperatures for the next couple of days before the weekend hits and we are all miserable," Sean said.

The DOT says their priority is to enhance public safety by hauling snowbanks away to improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians alike.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.