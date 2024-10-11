Maryland Department of the Environment seeks help from Curtis Bay to draft new operating permit for CSX

CURTIS BAY, Md. — In the basement of the Saint Athanasius church in Curtis Bay was a room filled with people looking for answers about how they can breathe cleaner air in their community.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is also in the room, working to provide a solution.

“This is the first time since August when we released the draft permits that the community had a chance to see what we were thinking based on those engagements; you saw what we got out of that discussion; tell us more; you know, is this meeting your needs? why or why not," says Aneca Atkinson.

MDE went directly to Curtis Bay to listen to what people wanted the new permit for CSX to look like.

“Right now it’s a draft permit, which means we have not made any final decisions," says Atkinson.

But neighbors don’t want just another permit; they want CSX to stop operating completely.

“No more operational permits; from what has been shown from their existing permits for how long they have been here, they have never complied," says David Jones.

Representatives from CSX were also at the meeting and told the community the company is doing all it can to improve conditions at the coal facility.

Including millions of dollars of investment towards those changes.

“Per EPA guidance, a network of automatic water sprayers around the facility are used to manage fugitive dust," says Brian Hammock, CSX.

But no matter how much money and how many changes CSX is making, neighbors still aren’t convinced things are getting better.

“For this guy to stand up here and say he cares about my community is a lie," says Jones.

According to MDE, the organization only has the power to issue permits and hold the company accountable to the permits.

If CSX violates the current or new permit, MDE can fine CSX up to $25,000 a day for incidents of violation or issue a civil suit with the attorney general’s office.

“That's terrifying that all it takes is a little bit of money to think that the problem is solved when people’s quality of life is being depleted by living here because this company is this close," says Shashawnda Campbell.

Because CSX's license is through the federal government, the state does not have authority to shut the facility down.

“So in short, we can’t tell them you can no longer operate that is not within the Maryland Department of Environment’s authority," says Atkinson.

But the state does have the authority to require the facility to control pollution under the Clean Air Act and state law.