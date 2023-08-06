Watch Now
Maryland Department of Agriculture expands mosquito control activities

AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 12:31:41-04

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is expanding mosquito control activities in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

An Ultra-Low Volume truck-based spraying is planned for Monday, August 7 in the following counties so far:

  • Talbot County
  • Prince George's County

The spraying is scheduled for after 7:30pm. In the case of inclement weather, the spraying will be rescheduled for the next available evening.
The MDA is asking residents to avoid outdoor activities during the spraying and to take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites.

Those measures include:

  • Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing
  • Wear insect repellents according to product labels
  • Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)
  • Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables
  • Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water
  • Remove or empty all water-holding containers 

To stay up to date on the spraying schedules by county, click here.

