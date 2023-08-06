Maryland Department of Agriculture expands mosquito control activities

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is expanding mosquito control activities in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

READ MORE: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in different parts of Maryland

An Ultra-Low Volume truck-based spraying is planned for Monday, August 7 in the following counties so far:

Talbot County

Prince George's County

The spraying is scheduled for after 7:30pm. In the case of inclement weather, the spraying will be rescheduled for the next available evening.

The MDA is asking residents to avoid outdoor activities during the spraying and to take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites.

Those measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

To stay up to date on the spraying schedules by county, click here.