Maryland Delegate proposes redrawing State Congressional maps in response to Trump

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — President Donald Trump's recent call for some red states to revise its Congressional maps has sparked backlash from Democrats.

Republican State leaders in Texas, Florida, and Missouri are already considering legislative steps leading up to the 2026 mid-terms, which fall outside the nation's census period.

The idea behind such a move would be to add seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially increasing the GOP's slim majority.

Talk alone has gotten the attention of Maryland Delegate David Moon, the State House Democrats Majority Leader.

Last week Moon vowed to introduce new state legislation that would redraw Maryland's congressional districts, in the event another state, as he puts it, "cheats & draws new maps outside of the census period."

Moon says his legislation would require Maryland's Governor to propose a new map, if or when any other state adopts a new one.

If the Governor declines, Moon's proposed bill would permit the General Assembly to adopt their own map.

I'm introducing legislation to redraw Maryland congressional districts if any other state cheats & draws new maps outside of the census period. Seems Trump has convinced Texas, Missouri & others, and FWIW TX did it years ago & got away with it because nobody responded. #mdga26 pic.twitter.com/q0JhlyJ5bg — David Moon (@DavidMoon2014) July 22, 2025

Any new maps finalized outside the census period in either party would likely bring legal challenges, making it more difficult to implement in before the mid-terms.

Maryland's maps were last redrawn in December of 2021, but a judge ruled it was too gerrymandered leading to a different version being passed in 2022.

It's not the first time Moon has responded to Trump's suggested policies.

During the 2025 Legislative Session, Moon put forward Emergency House Bill 1546 that aimed to place liens on federally owned properties over the White House's withholding of federal funds previously earmarked for the state.

The session closed without the bill advancing through committee for a second reading.