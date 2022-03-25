Judge rules against Congressional Redistricting map in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge today ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in the Congressional redistricting trial.

The plaintiffs argued that the new congressional map enacted by the Maryland General Assembly in December was gerrymandered.

The judge said in her opinion, "the evidence presented by the experts yields the conclusion that the 2021 Congressional Plan in Maryland is an 'outlier,' an extreme political gerrymander that subordinates constitutional criteria to political considerations."

The judge added that while the map is contiguous and has relatively equal population in each district, the map lacked compactness and failed "to give 'due regard' to 'the boundaries of political subdivisions.'"

Fair Maps Maryland released a statement, along with the release of the judgement, saying in part, "this is a win for democracy plain and simple."

Governor Larry Hogan has long been critical of the maps passed by the legislature.

Hogan issued a statement lauding the judge's decision while calling on lawmakers to allow maps that an independent commission recommended last November.

Following today’s monumental ruling, I am calling on the General Assembly to immediately pass the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s maps. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/pzwWPyc1B4 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 25, 2022

We are digging through the 94 page opinion and will update this story with more details shortly.

The entire ruling can be read below.



