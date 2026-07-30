Maryland cyclosporiasis cases up to 148 MDH confirms

BALTIMORE — We last reported that Maryland had 69 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, but now that number is up to 148, rising by 79 cases.

The Maryland Health Department says 144 of these cases occurred from May 1 through July 28.

Officials say they have not identified a common link for cases reported in 2026 to present.

This comes after the CDC initially linked a Taco Bell lettuce supplier to a massive outbreak in the midwest.

However, this was a false positive and the cause of the outbreak remains unknown.

The CDC is reporting more than 11,000 cases across 41 states.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite. People usually become infected through contaminated food or water, especially fresh produce.

It is not transmitted person-to-person. Symptoms appear about 1 to 14 days after eating contaminated food or drinking water.

Officials say the most common symptom is watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements.

According to Scripps News medical expert Dr. Omer Awan, the parasite is commonly linked to lettuce, basil and other leafy vegetables.