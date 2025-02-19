Maryland correctional officers begin wearing body-worn cameras

BALTIMORE — Following in the steps of police departments all throughout the state, Maryland's Department of Corrections is launching a body-worn camera pilot program.

The program is being implemented on a roll-out basis starting February 19 at Patuxent Institute.

Here's a list of facilities to follow:



﻿﻿February 25, 2025 - Eastern Correctional Institute

﻿﻿March 5, 2025 - North Branch Correctional Institute

﻿﻿March 12, 2025 - Maryland Correctional Institute for Women

﻿﻿March 19, 2025 - Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The department says body-worn cameras aim to reduce complaints against correctional officers and increase staff safety.

"By documenting interactions in real time, these cameras serve as an essential safeguard, fostering accountability and trust in the correctional system," the agency said in a press release.