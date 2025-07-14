BALTIMORE — On Monday, Attorney General Anthony Brown announced he is suing the Trump administration for freezing $6.8 billion originally allocated to grant funding for education across the country.

WATCH: Maryland congressional delegates react to lawsuit against educational funding freeze Maryland congressional delegates react to lawsuit against educational funding freeze

The 25 states included in the lawsuit agree that the funding freeze violates the federal regulations which authorize funding for critical programming in education.

In the State of Maryland, the Attorney General's Office says this freeze is taking more than $110 million from K-12 schools and adult education programs, which may jeopardize teacher training and special needs services.

On Monday, Mayor Scott, alongside federal leaders, said they agree with the decision to push back against cuts, which ultimately hurt the future of child education.

"I applaud the State of Maryland and the Attorney General for filing this lawsuit on behalf of Maryland students against a lawless administration, and just to him just for the fact that the response that had been appropriated by Congress and signed off on by the President, and now they're trying to freeze funds and take them away from kids and students. So we will fight them in the courts, fight them in Congress, and we need to fight them in our communities all over our state," says Senator Chris Van Hollen.

The funding pause comes as the administration has threatened to dismantle the Department of Education.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume says he also agrees with the Maryland Attorney General's decision: "I too support the actions of the attorney general; this is the right thing to do. What we have learned over and over again, if we have not learned anything else in the last 6 months, is that we have to be on the offensive with this administration and not wait for the administration to put us on our heels."

The leaders today are also verbally pushing back against cuts to Medicaid and food support such as SNAP benefits, which directly affect so many people in the State of Maryland.