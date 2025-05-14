ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Allegany County officials are responding to historic flooding that has severely impacted the area, particularly in Westernport along the North Branch of the Potomac River. Water rescues were conducted to evacuate students and staff from an elementary school amid the rising waters.

"Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated safely from the school. So, it's been a very chaotic, fluid situation," said Jonathan Dayton of Potomac Fire Company No. 2.

The rural, mountainous region has experienced significant flooding, washing away roads and leaving residents trapped in their homes.

Hear from Allegany County officials as they explain the current situation Flooding traps residents, causes emergency evacuations in Allegany county

"As these residents go to step off the porch, they would step into the water," said Jason Bennett, county administrator. "As of today, they really can't go much of anywhere. They can go on foot up around the mountain, but to drive their car out of the driveway, as of today, that's not happening. Most likely, that's gonna take at least a few days to get them some access."

The Maryland State Police Medevac has been deployed in the area to assist with emergency evacuations and rescues.

"Then we'll determine if there are places where someone needs a rescue or something else," Bennett added. "We can get in there before the weather changes again on us because it looks like we've got another front coming in."

Currently, the county is aware of two bridges that have been washed out and estimates that more could be compromised. Officials say they will not know the full extent until the waters recede.

"We know of two for sure, and we think as many as six to eight, if not more," Bennett said.

The flooding has also affected the fire department itself, compounding their rescue efforts.

"So, the next 10 to 12 hours is still cleanup mode," Dayton said. "We're still assessing what damage is there. We're unsure of the full scope of what damage has occurred. We do know that there was significant flooding to Tritown's EMS rescue squad and the fire department itself. We had over one foot of water in the fire company."

Fortunately, no deaths or major injuries have been reported at this time.

