Maryland Comptroller reassures public that taxpayer information was not compromised during IT outage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Brooke Lierman says that taxpayer information was not compromised or impacted during Microsoft's CrowdStrike outage.

The Comptroller's Office said that they became aware of the outage early morning due to alerts.

Comptroller Lierman says that this outage was not a result of a cyber security attack or breach of security.

“No data was compromised or at risk during the event. By 11 a.m., all production services were restored and no taxpayer information or agency data were compromised by this event.” Comptroller Brooke Lierman

All systems have since been restored.

The outage impacted dozens of facilities and businesses, including hospitals, banks, restaurants, and BWI airport.

The Comptroller's Office says that the It Division will continue to monitor the situation.