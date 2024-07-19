Microsoft reporting worldwide outage, impacting airlines, banks and media outlets

Microsoft users are reporting massive outages, impacting banks, airlines and media outlets.

The outage is impacting our station, WMAR, as well as stations throughout the Scripps company.

Microsoft posted on X that is it "investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services."

It said multiple services are continuing to see improvements, however, more companies are reporting outages.

The FAA said all flights in U.S. are grounded indefinitely until the outage is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.