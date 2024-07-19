Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Microsoft reporting worldwide outage, impacting airlines, banks and media outlets

Microsoft Secret Surveillance
Mark Lennihan/AP
This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York. Federal law enforcement agencies secretly seek the data of Microsoft customers thousands of times a year. That's according to congressional testimony being given Wednesday, June 30, by a senior executive at the technology company. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Microsoft Secret Surveillance
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Microsoft users are reporting massive outages, impacting banks, airlines and media outlets.

The outage is impacting our station, WMAR, as well as stations throughout the Scripps company.

Microsoft posted on X that is it "investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services."

It said multiple services are continuing to see improvements, however, more companies are reporting outages.

The FAA said all flights in U.S. are grounded indefinitely until the outage is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices