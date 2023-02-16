Maryland CEO to launch game-changing cybersecurity corporation in March

BALTIMORE — Whether they're foreign objects flying over our skies or hackers stealing our private information, we see cyber security threats unfold every day on our TV screens.

A Maryland-based CEO plans to launch his own corporation that'll change the game.

Technology, as heroic as it's been, comes with its own list of villains.

Stanford Oliver, the CEO and President of Digiflight, knows that growing list all too well and has a solution for cyber threat risks before they turn to ruin.

"They wait until an attack occurs; systems are attacked. The data's stolen and because of that, we're being reactive versus proactive," shared Oliver.

He's launching the Camelot Corporation next month, that'll help businesses and agencies go after potential threats to cyber security.

Oliver's 20 years in the U.S. Army as a Black Hawk pilot taught him the power of preparation and pro-activity.

"I would never fly into an area without understanding what our defense systems [are] in that area first," recalled Oliver.

That same knowledge he's applying to Camelot to empower businesses and agencies with means to predict and prevent cyber security threats like ransomware attacks and phishing attacks.

"The goal is to take care of that threat before the threat is able to hit boom," he shared.

As a minority business leader himself, he's wants to add more diversity to his growing staff, recruiting students from HBCU and minority-serving institutions.

Oliver predicts within the next decade Camelot will blaze a new tech trail not just here in Maryland but across the world.

"I think we will revolutionize the way you do aviation training. We're the leader in attack helicopter training. We will revolutionize cyber security and put a hurt on the threat around the globe and we're going to do the same thing in cyber and space," he shared.

On March 16, Oliver is hosting an event at the Kennedy Center where the DC Youth Orchestra will perform as his companies celebrates the launch of the Camelot Corporation.

It's set to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information about Digiflight and Oliver visit Digiflight.com